Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar introduces the newest brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat- Katrina Kaif

Who can forget the fantastic initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi- The Swach Bharat Abhiyaan? Every Bollywood celebrity participated in the cause and made sure the nation, especially the city of Mumbai, was cleaner for all of us to live in. And now, meet the newest member to join the initiative, or as Kumar has said, brand ambassador- Katrina Kaif.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Sooryavanshi where we could see Kaif sweeping the floor and flashing her cute smile, as the Pad Man actor couldn't help but capture the moment.

Take a look right here:

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's third cop drama after Singham and Simmba and we will get to see all the three officers in the same frame in the film's climax. All set to release on March 27, the trailer of this potboiler is expected to be out on February 27. Recently, Jackie Shroff also joined the cast recently and this would be his fifth film with Kumar after Aan, Bhagam Bhaag, Brothers, and Housefull 3. And Kaif will be doing her eighth film with Kumar, their last one together being Tees Maar Khan.

The film also stars Gulshan Grover and Abhimanyu Singh.

