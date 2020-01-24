Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif's on the sets 'shenanigans'

Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Sooryavanshi is the new talk among movie enthusiasts, and recently, the actress added to the excitement of the fans as she shared a behind-the-scenes picture of her having fun on the sets. The Zero actor never misses a chance to treat the moviegoers by dropping glimpses from the forthcoming movie on her social media handle.

The picture is from one of the shooting sequence of the cop drama. In the picture, the star is seen all decked up as a beautiful bride in her off white lehenga, heavy jewellery and mehendi. However, the hilarious part of the picture is Katrina chilling with her crew by playing cards and board games on the sets. The stylish diva's laugh steals the show. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Kat wrote: "on set shenanigans."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJan 23, 2020 at 1:09am PST

Last week she had shared another BTS from her upcoming film. The still which is set in the backdrop of a beach saw the 36-year-old actor donned in a sky blue saree smiling for the camera while holding hands of Akshay and Rohit who are standing either side of hers. Posting the photo on social media, she wrote, "A perfect start to the year ....friends, laughs, smiles, onset ....... the best crew entire team, every day on set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made .... see u in cinemas March 27th #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJan 12, 2020 at 9:32pm PST

The movie has been creating a buzz among the moviegoers not solely because of the ensemble cast but because it is likely to feature the remake of the iconic 90s song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' which will reportedly feature Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay.

The movie cast also includes Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others playing significant roles. The shooting of the multi-starrer had begun in May and is set to hit the big screens on 27 March.

