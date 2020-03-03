Sooryavanshi Memes: Even Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty would love them!

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi was long-awaited. Fans were waiting to see how far Rohit Shetty has pulled off the action, some were waiting to see how many memes can be made out of it. Both are having a great laugh right now. Fans are happy with the promo and the other users are happy with the memes they have made.

Given the trailer was filled with one-liners and vintage Rohit Shetty dialogues, they obviously had to inspire memes. There are plenty of them, all inoffensive and innocuous, and you all will have a good laugh.

Here they come:

Indians to shopkeepers while bargaining pic.twitter.com/NodxZM24v6 — à¤¡à¥ÂÂ.à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ. (@itsdhruvism) March 2, 2020

She: main sirf tumse pyar karti hu



Reality: pic.twitter.com/lgE4mxWqVB — trash (@hawashmi) March 2, 2020

Me to Uber driver every single time. #SooryavanshiTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZXGYrrsK3V — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 2, 2020

Jadeja to Bumrah: Tu humesha Hitman ki team se kyun khelta hai?



Bumrah to Jadeja:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/zhKm1AjXDX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020

All set to release on March 24, from evening onwards, this is going to be the first film of Bollywood to be screened in cinema halls for 24 hours in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates