Sooryavanshi: No war between Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif, it seems!

Though tongues have been wagging of a rift between Katrina Kaif and Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty, Kat took to Instagram to wish the filmmaker on his birthday on Saturday, March 14. Fans say there's more to it than meets the eye.

Ever since the filmmaker made some dismissive remarks about Kat in an interview, there has been buzz that all is not well between the two. Shetty is said to have also unfollowed Kat on Instagram. However, as stated above, that didn't stop Kaif from wishing her director a Happy Birthday on her Insta account.

Take a look right here:

Due to the Coronavirus scare, Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely, keeping in mind the sensitive atmosphere. A majority of the states across the country have decided to shut their cinema halls till the problem is solved and this is why the Rohit Shetty directorial was also pushed. For all of us, our safety comes first. And don't miss the way she has asked all of us to stay safe in this tense situation, you'll love it. Head straight to her Instagram account to know what we are talking about!

But apart from this, Kaif also has a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot coming up with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

