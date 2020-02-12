Sooryavanshi: It's time for a bike ride for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

March 27 will see the release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's eighth film together- The Rohit Shetty actioner, Sooryavanshi. The film is in the news ever since it has been announced, or ever since Kumar has made a shocking and surprising appearance towards the end credits of Shetty's last blockbuster, Simmba.

Kumar plays an Anti-Terrorist Chief and Kaif his love interest. And coming to this celluloid couple, we all know they will be recreating the iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from Mohra and have already shot for it. And now, a video of the actors has gone viral on social media where they can be seen enjoying a bike ride. It seems to be an intense chase or a romantic outing, we don't know.

A fan-club of the actor posted the video on his Twitter account and it has only piqued our curiosities about the film. Take a look right here:

The film also has a fantastic ensemble of actors like Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, and Abhimanyu Singh. Sooryavanshi is also in the news because this time, the fans will get to see three times the fun- Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi), Ajay Devgn (Simmba), and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). March 27 seems too far, bring the date on!

