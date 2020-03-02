Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar promises a smashing act as a cop

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi's trailer is finally out. The cop drama sees Khiladi Kumar donning the police garb after a long time and man, he leaves a powerful impact right from the first scene. Sooryavanshi is director Rohit Shetty's fourth film in his ambitious cop-franchise. Action-packed films are director Rohit Shetty's forte and this one is not an exception.

Check out the trailer right here:

Rohit Shetty, after the success of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, announced that he has aspirations of creating an Avengers-style universe in and for Bollywood.



A still from Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 24 evening, which also coincides with Mumbai theatres going 24/7. The film is the fourth in Rohit Shetty's cop universe which started with Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and sequel Singham Returns (2014).



A still from Sooryavanshi

Later Ranveer Singh came on board with Simmba (2018). Simmba also introduced Akshay's Veer Sooryavanshi, the character which is now getting standalone film Sooryavanshi, which will be the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.



A still from Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. This will be Akshay and Katrina's eighth film together. In Sooryavanshi, you'll get to see triple the fun as Simmba, Singham, and Sooryavanshi, all join hands to wipe out the baddies with effortlessness.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates