Sooryavanshi trailer creates history, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty thank fans!

The trailer of Sooryavanshi was long-awaited. We have said this before and we reiterate that ever since Akshay Kumar made an appearance in the end credits of Simmba, fans were waiting with bated breaths for another cop drama by Rohit Shetty.

In case you didn't know, Shetty was Kumar's body-double in the 1994 film Suhaag, and 26 years later, they both collaborate on what is their biggest film yet. And talking about big, it's not just about grandeur but also about the number of people who have seen the trailer. In just 24 hours, the trailer was viewed by over 42 million people and Kumar and Shetty couldn't thank their fans enough.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Thank You Everyone ðÂÂÂ #sooryavanshitrailer A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) onMar 3, 2020 at 4:04am PST

It doesn't come as a surprise as this time, Shetty unites his three cops- Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, all in the same frame. For the uninitiated, Sooryavanshi tackles a much bigger and more heinous issue than what we saw in Singham and Simmba. It deals with terrorism that the whole country continues to grapple with, and has as many as five antagonists, a rare for any Hindi film, let alone a Rohit Shetty actioner.

There's another way by which Sooryavanshi is all set to make history. It becomes the first Hindi film to release on a Tuesday and that too from evening onwards since Mumbai's cinema halls will remain open 24/7 from that day onwards. It's all set to have a six-day weekend and extract all the benefits of the holiday season and its own anticipation.

But we don't want the film to end on a bland note. We want a surprise the way we got in Simmba, we want one more film announcement, we want this cop universe to expand. Some people are complaining Shetty has pretty much given away the entire film in the trailer, so we are hoping to be surprised!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates