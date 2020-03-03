Sooryavanshi: This is why Ranveer Singh was late for the trailer launch

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are known to be two of the most punctual actors in the Hindi Film industry, well, so is Ranveer Singh. But on March 2, at the grand trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, he was over 40 minutes late, as revealed by Singham and Sooryavanshi themselves. Both the cops couldn't control themselves from pulling Simmba's legs for his unexpected tardiness.

And the actor said sorry to one and all in his own quirky style. He even did sit-ups for everyone's apology as Kumar and Devgn laughed. And Singh went on to reveal he got late because his wife Deepika Padukone stays in town. A video was uploaded by Viral Bhayani on Instagram that showed how he said sorry to everyone.

Take a look right here:

And if you go by the comments, Padukone dropped a comment that read-"Biwi town mein rehti hai par time pe pahuch jaati hai." (sic) (The wife stays in town but also reaches on time.)

Well, it was indeed a trailer filled with grandeur and lots of fun and frolic. Fans cannot contain their excitement to see Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi in one single frame. All eyes on March 24.

