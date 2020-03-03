Soothing a broken heart

Catch Sumukhi Suresh, Krishna Iyer, Dushyant Singh and Mehak Mirza Prabhu as they tell tales and poems on the themes of unrequited love and bad life decisions. Titled Pushpavalli, a poetry and storytelling night, it takes inspiration from Suresh’s show by the same name that told a similar story.

On March 3, 8 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Log on to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 499

