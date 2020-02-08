Sophie Choudry celebrates her 38th birthday with Malaika-Amrita Arora and other friends

Sophie Choudry turned a year older on February 8 and the actress celebrated her special day with some close friends including Malaika and Amrita Arora and many others. Sophie shared some photos from the birthday bash in which she can see cutting cakes, posing with friends and just having a great time with her friends.

Sharing the pictures, Sophie wrote, "Blessed to bring in my birthday with loved ones last night... Thank you all for being there... You know I love u guys..."

Sophie looked gorgeous in a shiny black one-shoulder mini dress and paired her outfit with minimal accessories. She also kept her makeup minimal, with nude lipstick and wavy open hair.

Sophie's BFFs, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora looked just as glamorous as the birthday girl. While Malla stunned in a polka dot cut-out mini dress, Amrita Arora dazzled in a black outfit with a popping red lippie.

Also present at the party were Sophie's other friends namely Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Shakeel Ladak, Dia Mirza, Karan Tacker, Nushrat Bharucha, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Atul Kasbekar, Sahil Sangha, Yasmin Karachiwala, Kriti Kharbanda, and many others.

