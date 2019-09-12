Sophie Choudry, Kim Sharma have a job for Varun Dhawan

Singer Sophie Choudry and actress Kim Sharma are eager to hire Main Tera Hero actor Varun Dhawan as their photo editor. On Wednesday, Varun shared a picture of his which has a moving background of the sky and river. The actor captioned the image: "I'm really impressed with my edit skills."

Commenting on his photo, Sophie wrote: "Sending you my waterfall pic. Pls edit." Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma also requested: "Wow ! Pls do for me also!" Looks like Varun is getting attention from other Bollywood celebrities as well for his photo editing skills as actress Ileana D'Cruz commented: "So am I!" Varun replied to Sophie: "So many requests yaa haha". He wrote to Kim: "It's an art Kimi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 11, 2019 at 1:12am PDT

Coming to Ileana's comment, Varun wrote: "You can have a sandwich since you really have been working out."

On the work front, Varun has two films, Remo D'souza's Street Dancer 3D and David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara. Speaking of the film, spart from Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the remake. On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the period drama, Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur, but the film turned out to be a box office dud.

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the original 1995-film starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Interestingly, the original film was also helmed by Varun's filmmaker-father, David Dhawan. The director said in a media interaction: "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue."

For the unversed, Coolie No. 1 and the team has taken the initiative on the sets of the film. Sharing about the same, producer Jackky Bhagnani said: "Cinema is a driver of change in society. It was exciting to spread this message in a cool manner. On film sets, plastic water bottles are consumed abundantly. It leads to unnecessary waste. One step goes a long way in reducing waste, and furthering the message of reuse and recycle."

