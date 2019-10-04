Sophie Choudry launches a fitness-based show

Joining the likes of Neha Dhupia and Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sophie Choudry is set to launch a fitness associated show with her industry friends as guests. Work It Up With Sophie will see the actor pack in conversations in the midst of executing push-ups and ab curls.

Sophie Choudry says of the Voot show, "Fitness is an important part of my life and I try to promote a healthy lifestyle, be it through exercise, or dance. This show brings together two important aspects of my life: fitness and friends. I'll introduce the audience to Bollywood stars' fitness regimes. I have a great bond with many celebrities. I'm sure this show will entice the audience, while also bringing about a healthy change in the minds of the viewers."

