Sophie Choudry's exclusive guide to a Diwali binge and detox

There was one celebrity who has always promoted fitness through her dance and music - Sophie Choudry. With Diwali having arrived, mid-day.com got in touch with Sophie Choudry to understand how she celebrates the festival and detoxifies the extra calorie intake. With her show, Work It Up, creating a stir, Sophie is making working out a fun routine.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you celebrate Diwali every year... how do your days look like?

The week goes by in a blur because there are so many fun parties to attend, clothes to decide and I keep working until Diwali day so it's hectic! I play cards with friends, or just hang out, dance and laugh a lot! On Diwali day we decorate the house with flowers and diyas. It's beautiful.

Getting ready for so many Diwali parties - is it fun or tedious?

It's actually fun! My team and I enjoy being together creating looks!

With so many parties and all the food involved, how do you detox?

I always eat at home before I attend a party otherwise I know I will indulge in all the wrong stuff unnecessarily. I may have a bite of something yummy or a couple of vodka-based drinks. I detox by still going to the gym, drinking my own brand of detox tea and eating clean. Vitamin C helps too.

What is an ideal Bollywood Diwali party like?

No one hosts a diwali party like the Bachchans! They are the classiest, warmest hosts! Great crowd, incredible food and super music.

What is your mantra to stay fit and healthy?

To work out and eat right consistently. I don't believe in extreme diets. Long term fitness is the key, not short term skinniness. Fitness has to become a part of your lifestyle.

Tell us about your new fitness show.

I'm so excited about Work it up (streaming on voot) because it's the first ever fitness show of its kind where I'm working out with friends, we are talking fitness but so much more from love life to who they find hot, best bodies, all kinds of fun stories. The episodes with Kriti (Sanon) and Vaani (Kapoor) have had a terrific response and next is Malaika! Wherever I'm going this Diwali people are speaking about the show and that feels amazing because it is really new.

Rapid-fire round:

Weight training or yoga?

Weight training but you can catch me trying yoga with Malaika on Work It Up.

Boho dress or kurti?

Neither is me.

Heels or flats?

Heels or trainers.

Lip balm or lipstick?

Lip balm in the day, lipstick at night.

Late night parties or early to bed?

Early to bed except during Diwali.

Rajma chawal or spaghetti?

I don't eat either but probably spaghetti.

Music or dance?

They both go hand in hand. I can't live without either.

