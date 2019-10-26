Sophie Choudry's exclusive guide to a Diwali binge and detox
With Diwali having arrived, mid-day.com got in touch with Sophie Choudry to understand how she celebrates the festival and detoxifies the extra calorie intake.
There was one celebrity who has always promoted fitness through her dance and music - Sophie Choudry. With Diwali having arrived, mid-day.com got in touch with Sophie Choudry to understand how she celebrates the festival and detoxifies the extra calorie intake. With her show, Work It Up, creating a stir, Sophie is making working out a fun routine.
Excerpts from the interview:
How do you celebrate Diwali every year... how do your days look like?
The week goes by in a blur because there are so many fun parties to attend, clothes to decide and I keep working until Diwali day so it's hectic! I play cards with friends, or just hang out, dance and laugh a lot! On Diwali day we decorate the house with flowers and diyas. It's beautiful.
Getting ready for so many Diwali parties - is it fun or tedious?
It's actually fun! My team and I enjoy being together creating looks!
With so many parties and all the food involved, how do you detox?
I always eat at home before I attend a party otherwise I know I will indulge in all the wrong stuff unnecessarily. I may have a bite of something yummy or a couple of vodka-based drinks. I detox by still going to the gym, drinking my own brand of detox tea and eating clean. Vitamin C helps too.
What is an ideal Bollywood Diwali party like?
No one hosts a diwali party like the Bachchans! They are the classiest, warmest hosts! Great crowd, incredible food and super music.
What is your mantra to stay fit and healthy?
To work out and eat right consistently. I don't believe in extreme diets. Long term fitness is the key, not short term skinniness. Fitness has to become a part of your lifestyle.
Tell us about your new fitness show.
I'm so excited about Work it up (streaming on voot) because it's the first ever fitness show of its kind where I'm working out with friends, we are talking fitness but so much more from love life to who they find hot, best bodies, all kinds of fun stories. The episodes with Kriti (Sanon) and Vaani (Kapoor) have had a terrific response and next is Malaika! Wherever I'm going this Diwali people are speaking about the show and that feels amazing because it is really new.
Rapid-fire round:
Weight training or yoga?
Weight training but you can catch me trying yoga with Malaika on Work It Up.
Boho dress or kurti?
Neither is me.
Heels or flats?
Heels or trainers.
Lip balm or lipstick?
Lip balm in the day, lipstick at night.
Late night parties or early to bed?
Early to bed except during Diwali.
Rajma chawal or spaghetti?
I don't eat either but probably spaghetti.
Music or dance?
They both go hand in hand. I can't live without either.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Sophie Choudry was born Sophia Choudry on February 8, 1976, in Manchester, England. It is said, Sophie's father was a fan of Italian actress Sophia Loren, and hence named his daughter Sophia. Sophie studied at the London School of Economics and has graduated in European politics and French. (All photos/Sophie Choudry's Instagram account, YouTube)
-
Sophie was only 12 when her musical talent was discovered by music director Biddu Appaiah, who launched her career. She started out as a backup singer to established singers like Alisha Chinai who sang and featured in the popular song 'Made in India'.
In picture: A picture from Sophie's first portfolio shoot.
-
Did you know Sophie is a gold medallist from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art? It's while studying there that she became a VJ for Zee TV UK.
-
In 2000, Sophie started her pop music career with an all-girl band 'Sansara'. The band, however, broke up and Sophie then began her solo music career.
In picture: A still from Sophie's music video 'Sajan Main Nachungi'.
-
Things took a turn for the better for Sophie when she moved to Mumbai in 2002. She became a VJ for MTV India and hosted the show MTV Loveline, which made her extremely popular.
-
It was in 2003 that Sophie Choudry dropped her first remix album called Sophie & Dr Love. The album, which comprised remixes of old favourites, topped all music charts for six months in India and broke records in the UK as well.
-
Later, in 2004, Sophie released another album, Baby Love, that included the hit remix Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya. The remixed song became a party anthem and brought into focus Sophie's ability to sing, dance and act. She said in an interview, "I would be asked to pick between singing, acting and anchoring. Do only one they would say to me, but today when artistes do more than one thing, everyone is in awe of them. Today, it's cool to be multi-talented."
-
In 2009, Sophie released her album, Sound of Sophie, which had all original tracks. She worked with well-known music composers such as Rishi Rich, Bappi Lahiri, Biddu and Gaurav Das Gupta for the album.
In picture: Sophie with her grandmother.
-
It's not just music that Sophie is interested in. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Shaadi No. 1, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Heyy Babyy, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, etc. Besides films, Sophie has also compère a number of awards shows, and also performed at a few like the IIFA Awards.
-
Sophie is extremely health conscious and her Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her working out. She is a proponent of Pilates and aerial yoga. She has even launched her own Ayurvedic tea brand, which promotes health through detoxification.
-
Sophie once shared on her microblogging site that she was body shamed when she first came to India. She was asked to shed some kilos as she wasn't skinny enough. To this, Sophie had responded by writing, "When I moved from London to Mumbai I was always made to feel curvy, voluptuous, not skinny like many others. Didn't know how to handle the fact that my body type was different until I realised that is what is special about me... the fact that I'm curvy but fit... a body type many strive for! It's something I work at not for others but for myself because irrespective of your body type, fitness and health should come first! And whatever shape or size you are, you can be fit (sic)."
-
Sophie is good friends with many Bollywood celebrities. Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her with celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Salman Khan, etc
-
Sophie Choudry has a cute little Shih Tzu pup named Tia. Sophie loves the dog so much that she has opened an Instagram account for her! In one of her Instagram pictures with the puppy, Sophie says, "Being a pet mom is one of the greatest joys of my life... Tia has taught me unconditional love, the joy of small things & what truly matters. Thank you for lighting up my life with your love and licks. I love u."
-
Sophie Choudry is all set to release her first Punjabi collaboration, Ajj Naiyo Sauna, with Manj of the RDB band. Manj has produced and also features in the music video, which has been choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. "I felt there was a long gap between my last song and this one, but no longer. I'm ready to reclaim my unique space," said Sophie about the music video.
-
Here's wishing all the very best for her future endeavours and a very happy birthday to Sophie Choudry!
Singer, stage performer, actor, fitness influencer... Sophie Choudry is a multi-faceted celebrity. As she celebrates her 37th birthday today, let's take a look at some interesting facts and candid pictures of the birthday girl.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Shama Sikander loves to indulge during Diwali!