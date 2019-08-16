Sophie Turner shares heartfelt birthday wish for Joe Jonas

hollywood

Sophie Turner wished her husband and singer Joe Jonas a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible. The 'Jonas Brothers' singer turned 30 on Thursday and his wife showered him with love by sharing a heart-warming post. The 'Game of Thrones' actor shared a stunning sunset snap of her husband on her Instagram story to mark the special day.

"Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me," the 23-year-old actor wrote, simply adding, "@joejonas I love you."

Sophie shared another picture on her Instagram story featuring the couple taking a dip in the pool and wrote, "You are my world." Several of his famous family members also celebrated his big day on social media. "Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude, Joe Jonas you are the man we love you so much now let's play a show and party," Kevin Jonas wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the band members on stage.

Nick Jonas also shared a special message for his brother. He posted a cute clip of himself listening to Taio Cruz's 'Dynamite' along with the birthday boy and Sophie Turner on a private jet. "IT's JOE'S BIRTHDAY. When we party we listen to 'Dynamite' obviously. In reality what other song is there?" he captioned the video.

Despite his birthday, the singer has not taken a break from treating his fans. He joined his brothers, Nick and Kevin, for a Jonas Brothers concert. The trio is currently on their 'Happiness Begins' tour. It was during the concert that Nick and Kevin stopped performing, letting Sophie and Danielle Jonas come on stage with Joe's birthday cake. While Sophie and Danielle were lighting up the candles, the audience in the auditorium began singing the birthday song for Joe.

He then made a wish, blew the candles off and kissed Sophie before taking a bite of the cake. Joe shared a video of the cake-cutting on his Instagram. "Couldn't have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday," he captioned the clip.

It certainly has been a big year for the singer. Not only were there several career highlights --like getting the band back together, releasing new music and going on tour--but there were some personal ones, as well, including tying the knot with Sophie twice. The two tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France after first getting hitched in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards 2019.

Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship official on Instagram by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. The pair tied the knot in two ceremonies in 2019.

