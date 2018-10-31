food

Indulge in a quirky, oddball menu to observe the Day of the Death at this Mexican restaurant

Losing someone leaves you with a void. You can come to terms with loss, search for replacements, or simply just mourn. They continue to live in memory, and there are always special moments to cherish and celebrate.

In Mexico, a day of celebration dedicated to lost loved ones, was first observed nearly 3,000 years ago. And in spirit of the same, a restaurant in the city is putting together a three-day fiesta.



Jason Hudanish

"El Día De Los Muertos is the day Mexicans celebrate their lost loved ones they have lost by allowing their departed family's souls to join them and pay respects to them over lots of snacks, food, gifts and flowers. By doing this the departed souls are allowed to visit their family members and spend the day with them. There's lively music, dancing and yes, Tequila!" explains Jason Hudanish, the Corporate Chef of Xico. The menu includes ceviche, papa relleno taco, chile enogada and al pastor taco. You can sip on aztec death whistle, too.

TIME: 11 am to 2 pm

AT: Doolally Taproom, near Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West.

CALL: 9167069646

