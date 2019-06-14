Soulja Boy makes this duo almost famous

music

Mumbai-based musicians collaborate with American hip-hop bigwig for latest single

Soulja Boy

Electronic DJ duo Almost Famous are set to unveil their latest track, Breakout, in collaboration with American hip-hop artist Soulja Boy today.

Rishab Sadarangani of Almost Famous tells mid-day, "We have been working along with Hollywood artistes since a year and have realised that we were creating the same kind of music as our international peers. We started blending Indian instruments like the shehnai, flute, tumbi, sitar and tabla [ with international tunes]. We are happy to see how well the hip- hop scene in India has evolved." Bandmate Simarjeet Saini suggests the duo approached the international artiste's manager to discuss a collaboration.

"We made a couple of songs for Soulja, and he instantly thought it was [good]. We completed this track in 18 minutes. In fact, we produced it on our laptop in Bombay last February."

