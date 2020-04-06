Soulmates! Kushal Tandon and Mrunal Thakur are setting new friendship goals

Ghost Stories actress Mrunal Thakur and Bigg Boss fame Kushal Tandon cannot seem to stop gushing about each other lately. Over the weekend, Kushal shared a picture with Mrunal and posted a lovely caption for Mrunal, saying she is his soul mate.

He wrote, "Love of my life. They say your soulmate is your lover. That's wrong... soulmate can be your bestie too... this life and till eternity you will always be my soulmate baby (sic)."

Netizens were left a tad confused by the post. Some wondered if they were more than just pals. Thakur replied, "Kushal... blessed to have someone who annoys me to death and doesn't value me even a bit. Still love you (sic)."

Those in the know say there is no whiff of romance here. The buddies want to set new friendship goals.

On the work front, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in "Super 30", will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in "Jersey" and Farhan Akhtar in "Toofaan".

On the other hand, Kushal Tandon is seen opposite Hina Khan in the web film titled "Unlock: The Haunted App". The ZEE5 tech horror film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It is directed by Debatma Mandal.

