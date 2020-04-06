Soulmates! Kushal Tandon and Mrunal Thakur are setting new friendship goals
Those in the know say there is no whiff of romance here. Kushal Tandon and Mrunal Thakur want to set new friendship goals
Ghost Stories actress Mrunal Thakur and Bigg Boss fame Kushal Tandon cannot seem to stop gushing about each other lately. Over the weekend, Kushal shared a picture with Mrunal and posted a lovely caption for Mrunal, saying she is his soul mate.
He wrote, "Love of my life. They say your soulmate is your lover. That's wrong... soulmate can be your bestie too... this life and till eternity you will always be my soulmate baby (sic)."
Netizens were left a tad confused by the post. Some wondered if they were more than just pals. Thakur replied, "Kushal... blessed to have someone who annoys me to death and doesn't value me even a bit. Still love you (sic)."
Those in the know say there is no whiff of romance here. The buddies want to set new friendship goals.
On the work front, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in "Super 30", will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in "Jersey" and Farhan Akhtar in "Toofaan".
On the other hand, Kushal Tandon is seen opposite Hina Khan in the web film titled "Unlock: The Haunted App". The ZEE5 tech horror film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It is directed by Debatma Mandal.
Mrunal Thakur is best known to viewers as Bulbul Arora in Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30. Mrunal plays the love interest of Hrithik Roshan in the film. All pictures/Mrunal Thakur's Instagram account
Born in a Marathi-speaking family in Mumbai on August 1, 1992, Mrunal Thakur has studied Mass Media from KC College and also possesses a B-Tech degree.
Mrunal Thakur was always interested in acting and started getting acting offers as she completed her studies.
Mrunal Thakur showed her acting chops on the TV series, 'Mujhse Kuch Kehti Hai... Yeh Khamoshiyan.' She played Gauri in the show.
Mrunal Thakur has also played important roles on the show 'Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek Arjun' and 'Kumkum Bhagya'.
Mrunal Thakur was also a part of some Indonesian TV shows and has quite a fan following in Indonesia.
Of course, Mrunal was looking for a Bollywood break since many years and was first considered for Salman Khan's Sultan. She had even auditioned for the film, though that didn’t work out. She had once stated that she wants to essay a character with mental difficulties because it's an extremely challenging role for an actor.
Mrunal Thakur has also made her international debut with Love Sonia. After watching her performance in the film Aamir Khan, blown away by her talent, offered her Thugs of Hindostan.
Yes! Aamir Khan wanted to work with Mrunal Thakur and Fatima Sana Shaikh was not the first choice for Thugs of Hindostan. But Mrunal turned it down. Apparently, she was not ready to sign the three-films deal with Yash Raj Films at that moment.
Mrunal Thakur has done a commercial with Ranveer Singh as well. The actress was all praises for Ranveer, whom she called "wonderful human being, energetic, and down-to-earth".
Well, after saying 'no' to Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, getting rejected for Salman Khan's Sultan, finally Mrunal Thakur has got her big Bollywood break. Mrunal, who is playing the love interest of Hrithik Roshan in the film in an interview talking about it said, "When I was auditioning for the role of Supriya, I didn't know Hrithik was in the film. Four months later, I got to know it was him and the first thing that came to my mind was "Ik Pal Ka Jeena", she was referring to the hit song from her co-star's 2000 debut, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.
Talking about Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur shared, "The first time I saw him in character was at Varanasi's Ganga ghat where we had to shoot an intense scene. For a moment, I forgot it was Hrithik and called him Anandji. He is so good looking that we forget that he is also a great performer. Nothing better than romancing the Greek God himself. I was a little under-confident initially, but Hrithik helped me with the scenes, which elevated my performance."
Mrunal, who made her big screen debut with the critically-acclaimed Love Sonia last year, said she was advised by people to take up a more conventional film instead of the drama. "As an actor, I just want to perform. There were lots of people who told me 'are you mad to choose 'Love Sonia' as your first film?' I was told to do something light, romantic and glamorous. But I felt the audience is smart today. We can't woo them with a great, glamorous look. We have to keep them satisfied by delivering good performance," Mrunal told in an interview to PTI. Though Love Sonia was far removed from the traditional commercial cinema of Bollywood, the actor said that the film gave her a lot, including her next, Super 30. When asked was it difficult for her to break out from the film and find other roles, Mrunal said, "It wasn't difficult for me. 'Love Sonia' is very lucky for my career, I owe a lot to it. If I have a Batla House, Super 30, it's only because of Love Sonia."
Mrunal Thakur further added, "With the buzz it created, it helped me. When you perform in your first film, it adds a lot to your career graph. The journey becomes easy." Mrunal started her career with TV before moving to the big screen and the actor said with time she has become more aware as a performer. Initially, I was just doing it for fun but now I've taken it very seriously. I owe my career to TV. Most of my training has been through TV. In television, you don't get enough time to prepare for your character. In films, you have proper scripts and you get time. I have evolved as an actor."
As an outsider, Mrunal Thakur believes in the film's tagline, 'a King's son will no longer become the king' and said it's important for one to have faith and keep going steadily in the industry."What is important is the kind of faith you have within yourself. Slow and steady, things happen. You need to have patience. I am happy people are approaching talent and our audience is changing. The new audience is looking for creatively satisfying films. I am happy the way my career is moving and the appreciation I'm getting," she added.
Mrunal Thakur's nickname is Goli and she is a jovial and fun-loving person in real life. Her Instagram account is filled with quirky captions. She loves reading books and photography. She creates an entire photo album whenever she goes on holiday.
Apart from TV shows Mrunal Thakur has appeared in the Marathi films 'Hello Nandan', 'Vitti Dandu', 'Surajya' and 'Rangkarmi'.
Mrunal Thakur was rumoured to be dating TV writer Sharad Chandra. However, the alleged couple parted ways.
Mrunal Thakur is active on social media and prefers to be connected with her fans. She prefers to spend time at home rather than hanging out with friends and partying.
Here's wishing Mrunal Thakur all the very best for her Bollywood debut Super 30!
TV actress Mrunal Thakur of 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame is the sum of many parts. As she is set to make her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, we look at some interesting facts in pictures about her
