Sound check: A snap review of new music

Washed in pretty shades of pink, Clean Bandit's Tick tock can be as visually appealing a watch as it could be a favourite across radio stations. But this collaboration with Mabel, despite checking all the right boxes in terms of production quality, doesn't come across as instantly appealing, as far as its melody is concerned. The musicians have played it safe when delivering a track that perhaps just meets expectations instead of exceeding them. It's a lot like the regular, because their regulars have, so far, been hits. One would expect more drama in Clean Bandit's first release since 2019's Mama.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news