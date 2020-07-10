Sound check at home

Think you need instruments to make music? Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, composer and music director, Merlin D'Souza's fun music camp for children will challenge you to think beyond the obvious. From whistling to the use of hands or even the nearest kitchen utensils, D'Souza will help kids aged between nine and 13 create rhythm from everyday objects and discover the musician in them.

"I am thrilled to be working with kids from different age groups. It is going to be a challenge but one that I am earnestly looking forward to. I will lead them through four Zoom sessions of an hour each, where every day they will learn something new about music," shares D'Souza.

Apart from interactive exercises to learn the concept of rhythm, she will also lead them on a journey to explore songs from around the world. "Why do songs matter? How do different countries across the world have their own unique folk sound? What instruments were used to create these songs and how music has been a unifier through time are some interesting things we will discuss using pop culture references," she adds.

This will be topped with an extra serving of exciting trivia where the kids learn to identify sounds of different instruments ranging from the piano, guitar and bassoon to saxophone, drums, harmonica and even the melodica.

"By the end of this fun-filled music session, the kids will have composed their own songs — even if with three random notes. While having an instrument is always a brownie point, it is not a necessity. They can do it with simple apps on their phones and tablets, and also by using their hands. I want every kid attending the session to know that they have a unique sound in their own DNA. And while it will keep changing as they are older, the lockdown really is no reason to restrain the hidden music composer in them," she signs off.

On July 13 to 19, 5 pm to 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 3,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news