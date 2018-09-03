Sound check - Eminem's Kamikaze

music

A snap review of new music

Eminem

Eminem's new album: Kamikaze

Worth your time: No

The real slim shady is back and everyone, from John Mayer to Katy Griffin, who starred in Eminem's first video, is into it. The rapper dropped the surprise album, Kamikaze, last week, and for us, that could be the only reason to check it out. The songs are repetitive of his usual sound and lack depth in lyrics. Stepping Stone and Fall would be the only songs we'd listen to more than once. Otherwise, you'll be better off if you stick with Divine.

