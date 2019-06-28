Sound One launches in-Ear Stereo Bass E20 earphones in India

science-technology

Sound One launch an affordable in-ear Stereo Bass E20 earphones with MIC which are surely your companion for your travel and daily needs

Sound One, a Hong Kong-based company and pioneer in portable audio device providing solutions to professional audio and wireless communication, has come with yet another out of the box inspirational design earphone with super extra bass. Sound One launches an affordable in-ear Stereo Bass E20 earphones with MIC which are surely your companion for your travel and daily needs.

Sound One E20 earphone have powerful 10mm drivers for clear and crisp, bass-driven stereo sound and good attenuation of ambient noise. These earphones stay in your ears while keeping surrounding noise out. In terms of design, the earphones have a stylish and ergonomic design for a perfect fit.

Sound One E20 comes with a 3.5mm audio jack which works with almost any devices with a standard 3.5mm interface, such as Android smartphones, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Tablets, computers, MP3/MP4 Player and more. With One-button microphone you can Play/Pause the music, Answer/End the phone easily.

