Sound One launches V9 Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with Mic in India

science-technology

Sound One, a pioneer in portable audio device providing solutions to professional audio and wireless communication and striving for perfection, fashion and simplicity, focusing on revolutionary innovations has launched V9 Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with MIC tailor-made for the Indian consumer.

Sound One V9 Bluetooth Wireless headphone enabled by the advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology boasts an unmatched wireless range of up to 33 feet, built-in rechargeable li-ion battery charges quickly in 2-3 hours and provides playback for 8 hours and up to 30 hours of standby time.

The built-in microphone and in-line control provide effective hands-free solutions for streaming music and answering phone calls. Sound One V9 Bluetooth Wireless Headphone is compatible with virtually every Bluetooth enable devices such as cell phones, laptops, Personal Computers, Tablets etc.

Sound One V9 can be used as a wired headset as well with the provided 1.5m audio cable, enabling you to listen to music without using the battery, perfect for use while working out, enjoying your favourite sport, relaxing at the beach, between meetings for work or waiting at the doctor's office.

Product Specifications and Features

* Bluetooth 5.0 Version

* Hands-Free Calling

* Music Play Back Time: Max 8 hrs

* Large and Comfortable Earpads

* Foldable and Easy to Carry

* Micro Sd Card Slot

* Aux Port

