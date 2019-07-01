Soundarya Rajinikanth trolled over son's swimming pool picture; removes them!

regional-cinema

Soundarya Rajinikanth tweeted, "Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my travel diaries, considering the sensitivity around the current water scarcity we are facing."

Soundarya Rajinikanth, a filmmaker and daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, took down a social media post about her son's swimming pool adventure after she was trolled for it amidst the water crisis in Chennai.

"Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my travel diaries, considering the sensitivity around the current water scarcity we are facing. The throwback pictures were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only. Let's save water," Soundarya tweeted.

Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing ðð». The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only ððð» #LetsSaveWater — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 30, 2019

Soundarya's now-deleted post featured two photographs in which she was seen playing with her son Ved.

The Kochadaiyaan director had captioned the photo: "Teach them early ... and they learn to shine by themselves !!! #Swimming is an essential activity! #TeachThemYoung #KeepThemActive #WaterFun #EnsureSafetyAlways #NeverLeaveThemAlone #Motherhood #Bliss."

