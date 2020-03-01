Soundarya Sharma takes up Mediterranean diet for Raktanchal
Actress Soundarya Sharma went on a Mediterranean diet for her digital project "Raktanchal". "I was on a strict diet that is the Mediterranean diet. It's a lot of discipline as I love food. It's low carb and my body felt different after doing this. I moved better and different. There were things which were new to me," said Soundarya.
"This character is an amazing one and I wanted to do everything possible to get it right. I hope the audience loves it," she added.
"Raktanchal" is a period drama set in the 1980s in Uttar Pradesh. It explores the nexus of politics and the mafia. Soundarya will be playing a deglam character in the project.
