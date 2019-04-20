Soundarya Sharma: Want industry to open up to outsiders

bollywood

Soundarya Sharma who made her Bollywood foray with Ranchi Diaries, says it would be nice to see the industry open up more to "non-star" children

Soundarya Sharma

Actress Soundarya Sharma, who made her Bollywood foray with Ranchi Diaries, says it would be nice to see the industry open up more to "non-star" children.

Asked if the industry made her feel like an outsider or she felt welcomed, Soundarya told IANS: "I will not say that I am struggling to fit in because I know my space. I already know what I am here for and I have a very clear thought process.

"But at the same time since I am a medical student and have no connections from the industry, so it makes it a little difficult to create your own name and niche. I have nothing against star kids."

She feels star children have it easy.

"I think a platform is given to them. Making it big or not in the career is a different thing... I feel that I would want to have my own niche. The industry was very welcoming when my film came. But I would want the industry to open up more to non-star kids," added the 24-year-old.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates