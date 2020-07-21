Search

Sounds from a cafe

Updated: Jul 21, 2020, 10:21 IST | Fiona Fernandez | Mumbai

For those who've been pining for that vibe, a website has now created several options of long-form instrumental background scores that seamlessly recapture the ambient sounds from inside a cafe

It's raining outside. Your eye is following the lines of droplets as they lazily drip down the glass panes inside a café from where you're working on an assignment deadline. Soothing jazz music is playing, offering mental calm. Many of us would've lived in that frame in the pre-pandemic era."

With restaurants and cafés yet to reopen, reliving that thought seems like a faraway wish.

For those who've been pining for that vibe, a website has now created several options of long-form instrumental background scores that seamlessly recapture the ambient sounds from inside a café. From the faint din of a working counter to the pitter-patter of rainfall, the distant chatter of human voices, even the occasional opening of the door that offers a hint of traffic sounds from outside, enveloped with smooth jazz notes; all of it comes packaged into these pleasant listening capsules. Wear your headphones to enjoy the ride.

Log on to https://boingboing.net/2020/07/08/coffee-shop-ambience-for-thos

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK