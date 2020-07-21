Sounds from a cafe

It's raining outside. Your eye is following the lines of droplets as they lazily drip down the glass panes inside a café from where you're working on an assignment deadline. Soothing jazz music is playing, offering mental calm. Many of us would've lived in that frame in the pre-pandemic era."

With restaurants and cafés yet to reopen, reliving that thought seems like a faraway wish.

For those who've been pining for that vibe, a website has now created several options of long-form instrumental background scores that seamlessly recapture the ambient sounds from inside a café. From the faint din of a working counter to the pitter-patter of rainfall, the distant chatter of human voices, even the occasional opening of the door that offers a hint of traffic sounds from outside, enveloped with smooth jazz notes; all of it comes packaged into these pleasant listening capsules. Wear your headphones to enjoy the ride.

Log on to https://boingboing.net/2020/07/08/coffee-shop-ambience-for-thos

