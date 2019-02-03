Sounds from the world

sunday-mid-day

A Ukrainian musician is presenting a unique musical concert and photo exhibition inspired from his travels

Why travel if you can't share your journey with the world?" asks Sergey Onischenko, a vagabonder and musician from Ukraine, who for the last six years has been spreading his indie-folk tunes, in every new place he hitch-hikes. "Each time I visit a new town or city, I reach out to local talent or they connect with me, and we pitch in to create some interesting music together," he says.

His music and minimalistic landscape photography has now become a means of expressing his love for different worlds. Onischenko will be bringing this unique presentation, Make Like a Tree, closer home, when he will perform some of his songs at an intimate concert and photo exhibition today. Even here, Onischenko says that he'd be looking for interesting collaborations from within the audience.

"None of my concerts are the same, because I am constantly experimenting with new members, and we never rehearse. We just go live and improvise on stage," says Onischenko, while explaining what the Mumbai audience can expect. "If I don't find anyone to perform with me, I give the audience some simple instruments, and we play together." The idea, he says, is to enjoy the process of making music together.

Onischenko, who will also be launching a new album comprising 10 songs from his many interesting collaborations in different countries, says that his music is not really inspired from the local sounds. "Usually, when I am in a new place, its vibe inspires me and I bring that to my music," he says.

WHERE: Harkat Studios, Bungalow, 75, JP Road, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 350

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

