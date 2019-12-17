Sounds jolly good

Search

Updated: Dec 17, 2019, 09:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Join the Cantata Choir, conducted by Olga Collaco, for an evening of Christmas tunes at a Bandra church. Led by Natasha Collaco (soprano), Kersi Gazdar (tenor) and Marilynne Chhabra (pianoforte and percussion), the repertoire will include traditional and modern carols.

On December 18, 7.45 pm and December 20, 7.30 pm
At St Peter's Church, Bandra West; All Saints' Church, Malabar Hill.
Call 26423098; 23647878
Free

