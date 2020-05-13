Sounds like a reality check

Fallen brought along with it a revolution in the music scene worldwide. Besides the instrumental music, Amy, your vocal skills and overall sound draws inspiration from many. What are your influences?

Amy Lee: I was inspired in my youth by a combination of Mozart, Beethoven and film score composers like Danny Elfman, as well as hard rock and alternative music. I loved Tori Amos, Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Alanis, Björk, Smashing Pumpkins, Portishead, Soundgarden, who all made such good music in the '90s. Lately, I love Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Aurora; I've been recently obsessed with Every Day by Buddy Holly. There's something really special about that simple recording that I can't stop listening to it. I get inspired by all kinds of music and art. Most of it is very different from my own.

How has your music evolved since you started out in 2003?

AL: I've always tried to be true to myself, to making music I love and putting my whole heart into it. Over 20 years, my perspective has changed a lot, my band has got tight and strong — I am so proud of today's members; we are a real family, we respect each other and work like a functional machine. We've been through a lot together and that is something you can feel in the music we

make together.

How did this video that debuted on Vh1 take shape; what inspired the sound, lyrics and the concept?

AL: Honestly, when I came up with the initial idea, the Coronavirus pandemic wasn't on my radar yet. I was just writing a break-up song. It was about feeling trapped and needing more but facing the struggle of change. We were planning to release another song first, to set out on a big new European tour and had a video treatment in the works for the other song. When everything changed, so did the meaning of the song. Suddenly, the words 'Wasted on you' felt so right that we had to put that one out now instead. I wanted to make a video even though we couldn't get together and wanted to take it to a level beyond just playing our instruments at home. Director Paul Brown empowered us by teaching us lighting, composition tricks and ideas, and guided each of us through making a video on our iPhones that is more personal than anything we've ever done. It is a picture of the real-life us, in self-isolation in our homes, going crazy like everyone else and finding joy and common ground through music, specifically by finishing this song.

Could you tell us about your upcoming projects?

AL: We're releasing the first part of this album, one song at a time, as we continue writing and recording the rest. We've never done it this way and, it feels really good. We intend to live more in the moment.

