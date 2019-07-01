Sounds sweet

food

When the heat drops slightly with the onset of the monsoons, a cup of hot chocolate is always a good idea. And if you're the kind of person who either likes their meals quick or is perhaps perplexed over the quantity of ingredients needed to make the perfect cup of the beverage, then this Breach Candy store's latest offering, which we noticed last week, is sure to cheer you up. Aptly called hot chocolate in a spoon, the delicacy is essentially a wooden spoon tucked into a block of luxurious chocolate. All you have to do is dip it into a glass of milk, put it in the microwave until you notice the steam, stir it and voila! There's your hot chocolate. And one can choose from three variants of — dark, milk, and caramel. There's also a sugar-free option with dark chocolate — which we picked for ourselves and was yum — if you wish to go down that route. Each stick costs Rs 150 and they also accept bulk orders.

At: Toujours, 63, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy.

Call: 23693254

