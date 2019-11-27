Sounds wheelie good

Although thrilling, biking isn't as easy as it looks. As evident in Bollywood films, India has proved to be a hot-spot for bikers. And that's what paves the way for India Bike Week, Asia's largest motorbike festival organised by Seventy Event Media Group (70EMG), to be hosted in Goa next December.

The two-day function will see over 20,000 motorcycling enthusiasts gathering at Vagator for a slew of events ranging from a vintage bike display and beer gardens to sessions featuring personalities from the two-wheeler world, such as celebrity stunter Rok Bagoros, Aishwarya Pissay – the first Indian athlete to win a world title – Simran King, national champion for the JK Tyre 1000 CC category, and six-time World Enduro Champion Giovanni Sala, as well as FMX 4 EVER, an international freestyle motocross team.

There's also a special segment called Big Trip, where Indian bikers will come together to share stories of their adventures. In addition, the occasion will also include bike and brand launches, a beard and tattoo contest, and after-parties. Ready to go tripping?

ON December 6 and 7, 2 pm to 10 pm AT Little Vagator Hills, Bardez, Goa.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates