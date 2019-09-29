Sourabh Raaj Jain and Riddhima speak about their Nach Baliye 9 act

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain and wife Riddhima Jain took a big leap this weekend with one of the most spectacular performances on the Nach Baliye 9 stage. Taking their performance a notch higher, the couple were in sync with the show's war theme. This weekend, they portrayed the theme in the most beautiful way - they portrayed the war between mankind and nature.

Sourabh and Riddhima dressed up as trees for their performance and showcased the sensitive ongoing issue of not cutting trees and their importance to our planet.

Speaking about their act with a powerful social message, Sourabh Raaj Jain shared, "Going in sync with this weekend's war theme, our choreographers really felt that this was the one topic we should portray on stage through our performance, as this is something that currently needs utmost attention and importance not only in our country but world-over as well!"

He further said, "It was definitely a challenge to dance in our tree-like costumes, which took us a good 2 hours to get into, but this was something Riddhima and I were very keen on showcasing through our act, as we are both very passionate about helping our environment grow in even the smallest possible way. And with the help of our choreographers Shivani and Tarun, we really managed to strike a proper balance between our dance element and putting out the message of saving the trees in a correct manner."

Echoing the same views, Riddhima shared, "Our act was aimed at bringing out the one-sided war I would say, between mankind and nature. It's sad to see how the trees, flora, and fauna are being destroyed due to mainly human greed of having and wanting more! Yes, development is necessary, but it should honestly be hand in hand with keeping our nature and environment alive too! We really hope our act was able to convey this message to people, as this is something that needs urgent attention from everyone."

