Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day; posts an adorable picture

Television actor Sourabh Raaj Jain became a father three years ago, but it's only now on the occasion of Children's Day on Saturday that he has introduced his two kids to the world.

Sharing photos of his children with a dog, the actor posted on Instagram: "Introducing Hrishika and Hrishivh On children's day. You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you.........you are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.....KAHLIL GIBRAN. May in our hearts we alll remain children.....happy children's day. #throwback #babies #wafer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sourabh Raaj Jain (@sourabhraaj.jain)

This is the first time he has shown the faces of his kids. Earlier, he had posted a collage featuring just their feet and a hand.

On the work front, Sourabh was last seen on the show "Patiala Babes". He is also known for featuring in shows such as "Chandragupta Maurya" and "Nach Baliye".

During lockdown, he had shared that he spent time watching reruns of cartoons with his kids. He had even dedicated time to watching classic Bollywood films when everything had come to a standstill due to the pandemic.

