Sourabh Raaj Jain to dedicate a beautiful act to his mother on Nach Baliye 9

Nach Baliye season 9 will see a very different format this weekend, with each Jodi performing their own solo acts!

Following the show's theme this upcoming weekend, all the contestants are set to take over the stage with their individual performances, which are going to be unique, different and mind-blowing!

Speaking about actor Sourabh Raaj Jain's upcoming performance, it will be a very emotional one. An act bringing out a bit of his personal life which has never been spoken about before, along with a special tribute from him to his mother who has been one of his biggest inspirations and support systems throughout his life!

Combining a mix of aerial and contemporary dancing, along with a whirlwind of emotions, Sourabh's act is sure to bring a tear to the eye, and a smile to the face for showcasing it so beautifully!

