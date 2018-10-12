Sourabh Raaj Jain's tryst with royalty in Porus

television

Exploring a new side to his acting career, Sourabh will be seen playing King Dhananand of the most prosperous kingdom of Magadh in Sony Entertainment Television's magnum opus show Porus

Sourabh Raaj Jain who has won many hearts on television for his acting prowess will be seen portraying a negative character for the first time in Sony Entertainment Television's magnum opus show Porus. Exploring a new side to his acting career Sourabh will be seen playing King Dhananand of the most prosperous kingdom of Magadh. King Dhananand was the youngest son and the powerful King of Magadh who was very intelligent and a connoisseur of art and music. Magadh was the most wealthiest and a thriving kingdom of its time.

Sourabh says, "Dhananand is a very royal and luxurious king, an intelligent person and a lover of art and music. I have done many characters where costume drama was involved but this is a very different character. It's the first time I am playing a negative character and also a human king unlike my other godly characters like Krishna, Vishnu and Mahadev. I am loving the character of Dhana Nand as my look is very royal. The costume, crown and robes are elegant and personify grandeur. I hope my fans love it too."

