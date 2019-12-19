Sourav Ganguly after daughter Sana's CAA post: Keep her out, she is too young to know politics

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sourav Ganguly, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) took to social media to clarify about his daughter Sana's alleged Instagram post recently which was pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), stating that it is 'not true'.

Sourav Ganguly also went on to say that his daughter is 'too young to know anything about politics' and also asked people to leave her alone. Sourav Ganguly took to micro-blogging site Twitter to show support for his daughter Sana following her social media post.

"Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a snapshot of a story from Ganguly's 18-year-old daughter Sana's Instagram account was circulated widely among media outlets.

Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana had shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India' and many publications labelled this post as a remark against the CAA.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

