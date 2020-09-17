Sourav Ganguly: If Hrithik Roshan stars in my biopic, he's got to get a body like me first

After interviewing almost all the Bollywood celebrities on her chat show, No Filter Neha, the actress has now hosted and interviewed the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Sourav Ganguly. She even took to her Instagram account and shared a promo of what the discussion and chat would look like.

Have a look right here:

When 'Dada', as he's fondly called by everyone, was asked about how he spent his time during the lockdown, he said, "It's been too long, isn't it? But, we've opened up. Calcutta has opened up. So, it's not been lockdown for me since maybe, June. I've started going to the office. I'm at the office at the moment and I've started shooting. I do my shoots, my commercials, I had to finish my show. So, I did that last month and BCCI work is regular because we are hosting the IPL in Dubai so it's not been a lockdown that much since the month of June. Yes, we were careful. Travelling has not been at all a part of our lives as it was before. I used to be in Bombay every week. Ya, the BCCI office trying to get cricket going and working and everything, so. It's been different."

He added, "More than the lockdown, I think, the situation has been very difficult to handle, mentally. Trying to live with fear, you never experience when you met someone, the first thing which comes to your mind is he tested, is he okay, hope he is not going to infect you. So, that's not the right way to lead life but hopefully, this will pass. We've gone through it for 5 and half months now and at some stage, I think somehow we are used to it now, expecting it to pass and then hopefully get back to normal in the next couple of months or 3-4 months, we don't know."

Dhupia then stated that she feels Hrithik Roshan would be the apt choice to play Ganguly in his biopic, and this is what he had to say about the actor, "But he's got to get a body like me, first. Lot of people would say the way Hrithik's body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say 'Aree, you'll have to get a body like Hrithik'. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me before he starts."

Coming to Roshan, he completed two decades in the Hindi film industry this year. Arguably one of the biggest and greatest debuts of all time, he became an overnight sensation and success story with the staggering Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. And then went on to do films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Super 30, and War.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan To Give Desi Twist To Night Manager?

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news