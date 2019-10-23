Sourav Ganguly officially takes over as BCCI President
During his tenure, Ganguly will look to coordinate with old guard such as former President N Srinivasan and ex-Secretary Niranjan Shah, whose children are now part of the BCCI
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took over as the BCCI's 39th president, becoming the biggest name to head the world's richest cricket board. The 47-year-old Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket for the next nine months at the BCCI's General Body meeting here, ending a tumultuous 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).
"It's official - @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI," the BCCI posted on its Twitter page. Ganguly's appointment was finalised last week. In the meeting that was also a reunion of sorts for some of the familiar faces associated with the board before the CoA's institution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah was made the secretary.
During his tenure, Ganguly will look to coordinate with old guard such as former President N Srinivasan and ex-Secretary Niranjan Shah, whose children are now part of the BCCI. Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand became the new vice-president. Former BCCI president and current junior finance minster Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Dhumal became the treasurer while Kerala's Jayesh George took the joint secretary's position.
It's official - @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI pic.twitter.com/Ln1VkCTyIW— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019
Ganguly, who took over as India captain during one of its darkest hours following the 2000 match-fixing scandal, will need to demit office by the end of July next year as per the provisions of new constitution, which makes 'Cooling Off' period mandatory after six years in office. One of the most elegant left-handers to have represented India, Ganguly is expected to make use of his experience gained as the secretary and later president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
He has set a few goals and the primary ones are restructuring of first-class cricket as well as getting the administration back in shape along with getting India's position of reverence back in the corridors of International Cricket Council (ICC). With the conflict of interest rules in place, Ganguly will face the challenge of having quality cricketers on board as far as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and national selection committees are concerned.
His take on veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international future, Day/Night Test cricket, permanent Test centres will also be dissected. His tenure begins at a time when the International Cricket Council has left India out of its newly-formed working group, which might affect the country's share in the ICC revenue. The group has been formed to figure out a new governance structure for the world body.
Sourav Ganguly became the 39th President of the BCCI on October 23, 2019.
Not a keen eye for fashion, but 'Dada' here pulls off quite a look
Sourav Ganguly smiles during a training session
A rare sight of 'Dada' Sourav Ganguly listening to some music
Ganguly playing one of his favourite shots on the off-side
Sourav Ganguly with Sachin Tendulkar again back in the day
Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the finest left-handed batsman in cricket
Sourav Ganguly spotted with a rare look - short hair
Sourav Ganguly with Sachin Tendulkar. Together they were one of cricket's finest opening pairs.
Sourav Ganguly has also been quite an impact bowler during his time with the ball
Here, Sourav Ganguly is seen appealing for a wicket
Sourav Ganguly with Harbhajan Singh, one of his proteges
The Prince is all smiles here, something we see quite often
Sourav Ganguly with Sunil Joshi (L) during a match against South Africa
A surprised looking Sourav Ganguly after he is bowled
Sourav Ganguly seen here celebrating a wicket
Quite an impressive bowler was Ganguly, when it came to claiming a few wickets at vital intervals
And when it comes to celebrating wickets, Sourav Ganguly put on quite an act!
Sourav Ganguly looks intently during a training session
Sourav Ganguly with ex-President of India K. R. Narayanan
Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of India's finest captains
Sourav Ganguly seen here with a much younger Shahid Afridi
Sourav Ganguly with his captain at the time - Mohammad Azharuddin
Sourav Ganguly with Indian pacer Javagal Sreenath during a match
An ecstatic Sourav Ganguly always brought in his teammates to celebrate along with him once a wicket fell
Sourav Ganguly during a fitness session - an area he always needed work on
Sourav Ganguly looking on after hitting one of his signature shots
Sourav Ganguly has many nicknames - Dada, Prince of Kolkata, God of the Off Side
Sourav Ganguly receiving a man-of-the-match award from Sir Gary Sobers (R)
We can only imagine the ball going out of the park by the look of this shot
Sourav Ganguly during an interview. Ganguly is known for his cheeky quotes as well as bold statements
Sourav Ganguly or the 'Prince of Kolkata', as he is fondly known can easily be called one of India's finest captains and batting genius
Sourav Ganguly has scored a total of 7,212 runs in Test cricket
Sourav Ganguly acknowledges the dressing room after hitting a century
Sourav Ganguly's batting average in Test cricket is 42.17
And now let's take a look at a few selection of shots from the left-handed batting maestro...
Rahul Dravid once mentioned 'On the off-side there's God and then Ganguly'
His top score is Test cricket is 239
Sourav Ganguly has scored an impressive 16 Test centuries in total.
Sourav Ganguly has a total of 35 Test fifties to his name.
Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehahish introduced him to the world of cricket
Sourav Ganguly is currently ranked at 8th in highest run scorers in ODIs
Sourav Ganguly was the third cricketer in history to cross 10,000 runs in ODIs
In picture: Sourav Ganguly with Shailendra Singh
Former Indian captain and batsman Sourav Ganguly was officially elected as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today. We trackback to look at some rare and candid images of Sourav Ganguly during his budding days of a great cricket career.
