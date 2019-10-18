Sourav Ganguly on Indo-Pak ties: Narendra Modi and Imran Khan need to approve it

Kolkata: BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan. Asked about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties during a media briefing here, Ganguly said, "You have to ask that question to Modiji and the Pakistan Prime Minister."

"Of course we have [to take permission], because international exposure [tours] is all through governments. So we don't have an answer to that question," the former India captain added. The last time both neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs.

Ganguly, 47, who will take charge as BCCI's next president on October 23, had led India on the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, the first bilateral series since the Kargil war in 1999 and India's first visit to Pakistan since 1989.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever