Sourav Ganguly: Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1

The much awaited domestic cricket season will start from January 1, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said. The BCCI Apex Council met on Saturday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar which had been thrown in disarray by the surging cases of COVID-19 in India. "We had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1," Ganguly said. When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won't be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes.

The BCCI president also assured that the junior cricket and women's tournaments will be held between March and April. "We also have elaborate plans for our age group and women's cricket. We will start with Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April," he said.

He also informed that the Indian team will be allowed to train in Australia during their quarantine phase. "Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary and we discussed the modalities of that itinerary. We will be playing four Tests and that will end in third week of January," the BCCI president said. The Indian team is expected to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests Down Under. On the home series against England, Ganguly said that the BCCI is monitoring the situation and the final itinerary will be prepared in due time.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever