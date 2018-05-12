Sourav Ganguly: Rishabh Pant is the future of Indian cricket

The knock came two days after he was ignored from India's T20 squad for their tour of Ireland and England



Sourav Ganguly

Left spellbound by Rishabh Pant's blistering unbeaten ton against Hyderabad on Thursday, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said the Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman will get to play for the national team in due time.

Pant, who has played four T20 internationals, demolished arguably the best bowling attack of the tournament in a sensational 63-ball 128 not out, the highest T20 score by an Indian. "For Rishabh it will happen, he will get there... I think he is the future," Ganguly said during a promotional event here yesterday.



Delhi's Rishabh Pant during his 63-ball 128 at Kotla on Thursday

The knock came two days after he was ignored from India's T20 squad for their tour of Ireland and England. "For the likes of Pant, [MI's] Ishan Kishan [who scored a 21-ball 52 v KKR], time will come. They are young there's no hurry. They will play for India in the years to come."

Defending the selectors decision, Ganguly said: "At the present moment MS Dhoni is there. Then you have Dinesh Karthik, who also deserves a chance in the national side." Pant's knock reminded Ganguly of Brendon McCullum's 73-ball 158 not out against Bangalore in the opening night of the IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders won by 140 runs in 2008. "I saw McCullum's knock from the other end. But to see Pant play the way he did yesterday was phenomenal," he said.

