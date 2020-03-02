Sourav Ganguly shows off his skills with the guitar. See Photos

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took time out from his administrative duties in order to show off his skills with the guitar.

The former Indian captain took to social media site Instagram to share a photo of him strumming a guitar and humourously captioned it, " New career?"

View this post on Instagram New career ? A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) onFeb 29, 2020 at 11:35pm PST

Sourav Ganguly shared another photo on Instagram hours later of him in another angle playing the guitar and wrote, "A little bit of music is good in life."

View this post on Instagram A little bit of music is good in life A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) onMar 1, 2020 at 9:27pm PST

Sourav Ganguly, a former Indian cricketer, is lovingly called 'Dada' which means elder brother in Bengali, by the cricket fraternity.

Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008. In 2015, Sourav Ganguly served as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) until 2019. In October 2019, Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the President of the Board of Council for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly is quite an active person on Instagram of late and posts photos of himself on the social networking site now and then.

