Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday. The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"Ganguly's coronary angiography was done at 3 pm and his echocardiography will be repeated tomorrow," a bulletin, issued by the private hospital where he is admitted, said late on Sunday night. His blood pressure is 110/80 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said. Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Ganguly's condition. To a question, a hospital spokesperson said the medical board is not thinking about the option of bypass surgery. "Our expert panel will decide on the future course of treatment tomorrow," she said.

The nine-member medical board will meet on Monday and discuss further treatment plan with his family members, the bulletin said. Ganguly had his dinner at 10 pm. Meanwhile, fans of the celebrated former cricketer were seen holding posters that read 'Come back dada' outside the hospital, which saw a beeline of visitors like Saturday. The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain.

