Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest after workout

In little more than two months, two former India cricket captains—Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly—have suffered heart-related ailments, each sending India's sporting sphere into a tizzy.

Delhi-based Kapil underwent angioplasty in October while Ganguly had similar treatment on Saturday after he complained of uneasiness at the conclusion of his workout in his home gymnasium.

Kolkata's favourite son is recuperating in Room No. 516 at Woodlands Hospital. "Angioplasty has been done. One stent has been inserted with two more to be put on Monday if everything stays normal," said elder brother Snehasish.

"He is better now. I was in office when he fell sick at the gymnasium. I rushed to the nursing home and spoke to him after the procedure.

He was having tea and biscuits later," added Snehasish.

A doctor said Ganguly had an acute myocardial infarction (MI).

"When he was brought to the hospital this afternoon, his clinical parameters were within normal limits. ECG and Echo were also done. He is responding well to treatment," a statement released by the hospital, said.

With inputs from PTI

