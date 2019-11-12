Sourav Ganguly to represent BCCI at ICC meetings

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to be Indian cricket board’s representative at the International Cricket Council (ICC). The former India captain is touted to be the “best man” to represent BCCI at the international body’s meetings, especially at a time when India is seen as losing its stronghold in the ICC. Ganguly, who was at the BCCI headquarters on Monday, sidestepped any queries on the BCCI’s representation at the ICC.

Under the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary would represent the Indian board. With the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting slated to be held on December 1, Ganguly it seems, will be unanimously appointed. There was talk that N Srinivasan, the former BCCI secretary, would be an obvious choice as the BCCI representative, but it is understood he has fallen out of favour due to ICC governance rules that bars any member

representative, whose family member has been charged for betting.

Srinivasan’s son in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was accused of betting in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Jammu & Kashmir’s mentor Irfan Pathan, skipper Parvez Rasool and senior selector Vinod Sharma met Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah to apprise them about the state of cricketing affairs in their troubled state.

It is understood that they appealed to BCCI for help to build facilities and infrastructure in J&K so talented cricketers can get ample opportunities. Ganguly has assured them full support to develop cricket in the state, claimed Sharma.

