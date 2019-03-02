Sourav Ganguly unsure of Rishabh Pant making it in World Cup squad

cricket

Sourav Ganguly did not seem too convinced on how Rishabh Pant, who has played only three ODIs, would fit into India's World Cup squad.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is definitely "one for the future" but former captain Sourav Ganguly is not sure if the young wicketkeeper batsman can fit into India's World Cup squad. Pant has been picked ahead of Dinesh Karthik for the five-match ODI series against Australia.

Ganguly did not seem too convinced on how Pant, who has played only three ODIs, would fit into India's World Cup squad. "He has to fit in. I don't know whether he would be able to fit in at this moment. But he's obviously a player for the future," Ganguly said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever