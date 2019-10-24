Sourav Ganguly vows: Will do what's best for BCCI

Sourav Ganguly couldn't have begun his BCCI president's term on a more nostalgic note. Wearing his India blazer that was given to him when he became captain in 2000, Ganguly entered the press conference room of the Cricket Centre amidst a frenzied atmosphere with the shutterbugs trying to capture every moment.

Ganguly is only the second international cricketer to be elected as BCCI president after Maharaja of Vizianagram in 1954. "I decided I will wear it [blazer] but did not realise that it was so loose," Ganguly remarked yesterday after formally taking charge as BCCI chief following the general body meeting at Cricket

Centre.

Ganguly has just 10 months to carry out his reforms as per the new constitution but the former India skipper was clear about how he will bring about changes, ensuring the credibility of the BCCI does not take a hit.



"Coincidentally — fortunately or unfortunately — when I became captain it was a similar sort of a situation and I captained India for six years. This is a similar sort of situation. Now, things need to be brought back in place, reforms need to be done, huge amounts of money need to be paid to state associations. So, it's a completely new start.



"From that point of view, I find myself in a position where I can make a change and it's a challenge. I'll do it the way I know, in the way I feel is best for the BCCI, with no compromise on credibility and corruption-free [administration]. That's the way I led India and that's the way I will take forward this organisation in whatever time I have. It's a pretty young group," Ganguly said.



Ganguly had extensive meetings with the finance team and other professionals employed with the BCCI. He then had meetings lined up with his team of office-bearers at the hotel post lunch. Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal will be in Mumbai for the next two days to streamline some processes and to understand what all has happened in the last three years during the CoA regime. One of Ganguly's immediate focus is to strengthen domestic cricket, especially Ranji Trophy and look after the welfare of first-class cricketers. "The structures are there, the tournaments are there. In the last three years, the matches have doubled actually. Now, there are 2000 games between states and the affiliates. So we have to account for it. We have to make sure the best tournament in the country is competitive, and it remains important to everyone because that's where you get the Kohlis and MS Dhonis, Ajinkya Rahanes and Rohit Sharmas of Indian cricket. That structure has to be the best; both structure-wise and financially and that will happen. That will be the first thing that will be done by the Apex Council," he said.

