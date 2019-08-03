Sourav Ganguly would definitely like to be India's cricket coach

cricket

Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata: Former skipper Sourav Ganguly yesterday said he aspires to be India's cricket coach some time in future but has no interest in the high-profile position at this point.

The hunt is on for the new India coach with incumbent Ravi Shastri's tenure coming to an end with the conclusion of the tour of the West Indies.

Ganguly said he's definitely interested in the India coach's job but not at the moment as his plate is full.

"Definitely, I'm interested but not at this point of time. Let one more phase go then I will throw my name into the fray," Ganguly said.

Ganguly is currently the Cricket Association of Bengal president, besides being associated with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as the team Advisor. "Currently, I'm associated with too many things — IPL, CAB, TV commentary. Let me complete this. But I will definitely put my hat at some stage. Provided I get selected. But definitely I'm interested. Not now but in the future," Ganguly said.

