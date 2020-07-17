Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish after testing positive: No problem breathing or health issues like patients

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly said he is fine after testing positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday.

Speaking to mid-day from the hospital, Snehasish said: "I am alright. I have no problem breathing or any other health issues as seen in COVID-19 patients. I am under observation and being looked after really well. I will be in hospital for around two weeks."

Snehasish had mild fever when he was admitted to the same hospital where his wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and their domestic help were admitted after testing positive for Coronavirus.



Sourav Ganguly

As per government protocols, former India captain Ganguly has undergone home quarantine at their residence in Behala. Snehasish had recently gone to the Cricket Association of Bengal office at the Eden Gardens and met its president Avishek Dalmiya. They had a meeting with the Kolkata police to make the Eden Gardens a quarantine facility.

