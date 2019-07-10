South actor Kabir Duhan makes Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan

regional-cinema

Kabir Duhan Singh will be playing the antagonist in the film, which is being helmed by Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas

Kabir Duhan Singh shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Popular South actor Kabir Duhan Singh is set to make his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer romantic film, Bole Chudiyan. He will be playing the antagonist in the film, which is being helmed by Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas.

Talking about Kabir Duhan's character in his movie, director Shamas says, "Kabir plays Tamannaah's brother, Mansoor, in Bole Chudiyan. It's a very important role and I had spoken to a lot of actors, many among them from the Hindi film industry, but Kabir fit the bill for me."

Shamas adds, "Besides good acting skills, he is also a nice person, which is important. He hails from Haryana, and his accent is exactly what I wanted for the film. I told him to just be himself."

The director has already started prepping with Kabir. His character in the film hails from a zamindar (landlord) family, while Nawaz's character is a middle-class man and the two never get along. "We will start shooting on July 25 in Mandawa (a town in Rajasthan) and Kabir will join us in August," says Shamas.

Kabir had made his South debut with Radha Krishna Kumar's 2015 Telugu action film Jil and went on to feature in several other projects including Ravi Teja's Kick 2, Ajith Kumar's Vedalam and director Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3.

Also Read: Mouni Roy ousted from Bole Chudiyan for being 'unprofessional'? Actress' spokesperson responds

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates